UPSC CDS 1 Result 2022 Released on Official Website

Union Public Service Commission has released the UPSC CDS 1 Results for 2022. Candidates who appeared for the Combined Defence Services Examination 2022 can check the result of the written exam on the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

The written exam was held on 10 April 2022.

A total of 6,622 candidates have qualified for the interview round to be conducted by the Service Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence. The whole process will be held for admission to the course commencing in April 2023.

Candidates willing to check their results can follow these simple steps.