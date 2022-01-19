Karnataka 2nd PUC 2022 Exam Timetable Released: Here's How To Check, Download
Karnataka 2nd PUC examinations are scheduled to begin from 16 April 2022.
Department of Pre University Education, Karnataka has released the tentative timetable of second Pre-University Certificate (PUC) annual examination.
The 2nd PUC examinations for the academic year 2021-22 are scheduled to be held in the month of April and May 2022. Students who are going to appear for the examinations this year can download and check the examination dates from the official website of the Department of Pre University Education, Karnataka on pue.kar.nic.in.
Karnataka 2nd PUC examinations are scheduled to begin from 16 April 2022 with Mathematics ,Education, and Basic Maths papers, and end with English paper on 4 May 2022.
Karnataka 2nd PUC Timetable 2022: How To Download
Visit the official website of Department of Pre University Education, Karnataka: pue.kar.nic.in
Click on the 'Tentative Time Table for IIPUC April/May 2022 Annual Examination' under 'Bulletin Board' on homepage
Your will directed to Karnataka 2nd PUC 2022 examination schedule
Download and save it for future reference.
According to the timetable released, Karnataka PUC examinations will be conducted in morning session, that is, 10:15 am to 01:30 pm.
However, all candidates must note that the timetable released is tentative.
For further updates about the Karnataka 2nd PUC examinations 2022, candidates are advised to visit the official website of Department of Pre University Education, Karnataka.
