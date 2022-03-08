Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2022 Time Table Released: Exams to Begin on 22 April
The students can download the exam routine for 2nd PUC Exams from the official website at pue.kar.nic.in.
The final schedule for the Karnataka 2nd PUC exam has been released officially. The Pre University Education Department, PUE Karnataka, released the final exam schedule for the Class 12 Board exams.
As per the official notifications, the exams will begin on 22 April 2022. Earlier, a provisional exam schedule was released by the Board and a few minor changes were made considering the feedback from the teachers, students and parents.
The announcement for the 2nd PUC exam schedule 2022 was made by the State Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nargesh through his official Twitter account. He said that the exams will begin from 22 April and will end on 18 May 2022.
Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2022: Final Time Table
The exams will begin on 22 April 2022 with Logic and Business Studies as the first paper and end with the Hindi exam on 18 May 2022. The exams will be held from 10:15 am to 1:30 pm.
|Dates
|Subjects
|22.04.22
|Logic, Business Studies
|23.04.22
|Mathematics, Education
|25.04.22
|Economics
|26.04.22
|Hindustani Music, Psychology, Chemistry, Basic Maths
|27.04.22
|Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Urdu, Sanskrit, French
|28.04.22
|Kannada, Arabic
|2.05.22
|Geography, Biology
|4.05.22
|Information Technology, Retail, Automobile, Health Care, Beauty & Wellness
|5.05.22
|English
|10.05.22
|History, Physics.
|12.05.22
|Political Science, Statistics
|14.05.22
|Sociology, Electronics, Computer Science
|17.05.22
|Optional Kannada, Accountancy, Geology, Home Science
|18.05.22
|Hindi
For more updates on the 2nd PUC exams, students can visit the official website.
