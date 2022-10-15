NEET MDS 2022: Check the Revised Cut off Score at natboard.edu.in

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences or NBEMS has released the cut-off scores for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) MDS 2022. This year the board has lowered the qualifying percentile for all the students of all categories. Candidates who appeared for the exam can have a look at the NEET MDS cut-off score on the official website at natboard.edu.in.

There are different cut-off scores for different categories of students. Find the list below:

General- 174

SC/ST/OBC- 138

Unreserved PwD- 157

The revised minimum qualifying criteria for the general category candidates is 24.286th percentile. The NEET MDS exam 2022 was conducted on 2 May 2022 and the results were announced on 27 May.

The note on the official website reads, “It may be noted that there is no change in the NEET-MDS 2022 Rank as published on 27-05-2022."