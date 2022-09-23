JoSAA Seat Allotment Result 2022 for Round 1 Today: Check josaa.nic.in; Details

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) is all set to declare the JoSAA Round 1 Seat Allotment Result today, on Friday, 23 September. As per the latest official details, the JoSAA Seat Allotment Result 2022 for Round 1 will be available on Friday at 10 am. Candidates can check and download the result from the official website. The website that candidates should visit to download the JoSAA Round 1 Seat Allotment Result is josaa.nic.in.

