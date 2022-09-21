JoSAA Counselling 2022: Registration Ends Today; Apply on Official Website Soon
JoSAA Counselling 2022 Registration: The registration process will end on 21 September, apply on josaa.nic.in.
The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) Counselling 2022 Registration is scheduled to end on Wednesday, 21 September. Candidates who want to apply for the JoSAA Counselling 2022 can register through the official website. The website that everyone should visit to apply for the counselling process is josaa.nic.in. The official website contains all the latest details on the JoSAA 2022 that candidates should know if they want to take part in the counselling process.
It is important to note that the last date to register for JoSAA Counselling 2022 is on Wednesday, 21 September. Interested candidates should apply soon on josaa.nic.in. The application process is taking place online only. Candidates will get to know in detail about JoSAA Counselling 2022 via the website. They must check the updates on the site while filling out the registration form.
As per the official details, candidates who have been declared qualified in the JEE Main and JEE Advanced 2022 are considered eligible for JoSAA Counselling 2022 Registration.
JoSAA Counselling 2022: Important Dates and Details
It is important to note that candidates have to fill in their personal details and all the required information correctly during the JoSAA Counselling 2022 Registration.
According to the official details from the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA), the round one seat allocation result will be formally declared on 23 September. Candidates must take note of the important dates.
The JoSAA Counselling 2022 Round 2 seat allocation process will be conducted from 28 September to 2 October. The entire schedule is updated on the website.
Candidates must go to josaa.nic.in to check out the counselling schedule, important dates, and other details. They should keep a close eye on the site to stay informed.
JoSAA Counselling 2022 Registration: How To Apply
Here are the simple steps that one should follow to complete the JoSAA Counselling 2022 Registration:
Visit the official website – josaa.nic.in
Click on the option that states JoSAA Counselling 2022 on the home page
Enter your JEE Main Application Number and Password correctly to log in to your account
Fill out the choice filling section properly
Provide all the required details in the registration form and tap on submit
Download the form from the website and save a copy of the same for future reference
For more details, go to josaa.nic.in after completing the registration process within the deadline, which is 21 September.
