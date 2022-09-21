JoSAA Counselling 2022: Registration Ends Today; Apply on Official Website Soon

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) Counselling 2022 Registration is scheduled to end on Wednesday, 21 September. Candidates who want to apply for the JoSAA Counselling 2022 can register through the official website. The website that everyone should visit to apply for the counselling process is josaa.nic.in. The official website contains all the latest details on the JoSAA 2022 that candidates should know if they want to take part in the counselling process.

