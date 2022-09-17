UGC NET 2022 Phase II Admit Card Out on ugcnet.nta.nic.in; Steps to Download

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has already released the UGC NET 2022 Admit Card for the Phase II exam. The candidates who had registered for the exam can check and download the admit card on the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The UGC NET December 2021 & June 2022 (merged Cycles), Phase II, admit cards will be available for download.

The Phase II exam will be conducted from 20 September to 30 September in various locations across the country. Have a look at the steps to check and download the admit card.