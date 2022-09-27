JAC Chandigarh Counselling 2022 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Out; Check Website

The Joint Admission Committee (JAC) Chandigarh has officially declared the JAC Counselling 2022 Round 2 Allotment Result for BTech and BArch programmes. Candidates can formally download the JAC Chandigarh Counselling 2022 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result from the website. The official website that interested candidates should visit to download the seat allotment result is jacchd.admissions.nic.in. Aspirants are requested to check and download their allotment result soon from the official website as it has already been released by the committee.

It is important to note that the aspirants can check the JAC Chandigarh Counselling 2022 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result by using their JEE Main Application Number and Password details correctly. All the latest details about the seat allotment result are available on the official website – jacchd.admissions.nic.in, so the candidates should take a look at them.