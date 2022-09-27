JAC Chandigarh Counselling 2022 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Out; Check Website

JAC Chandigarh Counselling 2022 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result is declared.
The Joint Admission Committee (JAC) Chandigarh has officially declared the JAC Counselling 2022 Round 2 Allotment Result for BTech and BArch programmes. Candidates can formally download the JAC Chandigarh Counselling 2022 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result from the website. The official website that interested candidates should visit to download the seat allotment result is jacchd.admissions.nic.in. Aspirants are requested to check and download their allotment result soon from the official website as it has already been released by the committee.
It is important to note that the aspirants can check the JAC Chandigarh Counselling 2022 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result by using their JEE Main Application Number and Password details correctly. All the latest details about the seat allotment result are available on the official website – jacchd.admissions.nic.in, so the candidates should take a look at them.
They must stay updated with the announcements made by the Joint Admission Committee (JAC) Chandigarh. The website has all the details that the candidates might want to know.
The Joint Admission Committee (JAC) Chandigarh has prepared the JAC Chandigarh Counselling 2022 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result based on the All India Rank (AIR) obtained in JEE Main 2022.
As per the latest details available, shortlisted candidates have to submit an online fee and report at the allotted colleges for document verification. The document verification process will be formally conducted from 26 September to 28 September.
Here are the simple steps that the candidates should follow to check the JAC Chandigarh Counselling 2022 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result that has been declared online:
Go to the official website – jacchd.admissions.nic.in
Click on the link that states JAC Chandigarh Seat Allotment Result on the home page
Log in to your account by entering the JEE Main Application Number and Password correctly
Tap on submit to view the seat allotment result
The JAC Chandigarh Seat Allotment Result will display on your screen.
Check the details on the seat allotment result carefully and click on download
Keep a hard copy of the result for future use
