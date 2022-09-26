CUET PG Result 2022 Declared on cuet.nta.nic.in; How To Download CUET Scorecards

CUET PG 2022 Result is released on the website.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has formally declared the Common University Entrance Test - Postgraduate, CUET PG 2022 Result on the website for all the candidates today, on 26 September. The ones who appeared for the entrance exam on the scheduled dates can finally check their respective results on the official website. The website that the candidates should visit to view their CUET PG Result 2022 is cuet.nta.nic.in. The results were formally declared after 5 pm.
Candidates have been waiting for the CUET PG 2022 Result for a very long time. They can check and download the result from cuet.nta.nic.in now that it has been officially declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA). They can go through the latest updates about the CUET PG Result 2022 on the same website. Candidates are requested to download the result soon.
The Common University Entrance Test - Postgraduate, CUET PG 2022 Answer Key has already been released on the website earlier. Now, the NTA has declared the CUET PG Result 2022 today, on Monday, for the candidates to check their final scores.
It is important to note that the results are available online only, for now. Candidates must keep a hard copy of the result with themselves for future use.
Let's take a look at the simple and easy steps to download the CUET PG Result 2022 that has been declared recently:
Visit the official website of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) - cuet.nta.nic.in.
Click on the active link that states CUET PG 2022 Result on the homepage.
Key in your Application Number, Date of Birth, and other details to log in to your account.
The CUET PG Result will display on your screen.
Download the final result from the website and take a close look at the details.
Save a copy of the CUET PG Result 2022 for future reference.
