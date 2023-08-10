JNU PG Admission 2023 Registration to End Today: Check jnuee.jnu.ac.in; Details

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), is getting ready to close the registration for Post Graduate (PG) programmes soon. As per the latest official details mentioned on the schedule, the JNU PG Admission 2023 registration is scheduled to be end on Thursday, 10 August. Interested candidates who are yet to apply for the PG admissions are requested to complete the process on the official website: jnuee.jnu.ac.in. One must fill out the application form carefully and then submit it.

All interested candidates must note that the JNU PG Admission 2023 registration process is taking place online only. All the latest important details from the university are available online on the website: jnuee.jnu.ac.in, so candidates should go through them.