DU BTech Admission 2023: Round 1 Allocation List To Be Out Today At uod.ac.in

DU Admissions 2023 first merit list for BTech courses 2023 to be out today
(Photo: iStock)
DU BTech Admission 2023: The University of Delhi will release the first allocation list for DU BTech Admission 2023-24 session today, 2 August 2023. Candidates who have applied for admission to BTech courses at Delhi University can check the first merit list online on the official website at uod.ac.in. The merit list is expected to be put at 5 PM today.
The candidates whose names will be on the first merit list will have to report to the allotted college with an admission letter, necessary documents, and admission fee. Candidates from unreserved (UR), Other Backward Classes-Non Creamy Layer (OBC-NCL) and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) categories will have to visit the faculty of technology (FoT) department for physical verification of documents. The verification of documents for these categories will be conducted from 3 to 5 August (between 10 AM to 4 PM).
Candidates from Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) categories will have to report at FoT for physical verification of documents between August 7 and August 8, 2023 (between 10 AM to 4 PM). Candidates from Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD), CW, KM, Orphan and single girl child candidates can report to FoT on August 9, 2023.
Candidates can pay the admission fee till 10 August, 5 PM and the candidates who want to apply for upgradation can do so between August 1 and August 12. The DU BTech round 2 allocation list will be declared on August 14.
Visit the official website at admission.uod.ac.in
Click on the BTech admission tab
Go to the candidates' login section
Enter your credentials and click on the submit to login
DU BTech admission 2023 first allotment list will be displayed on the screen
You can check and download the BTech round 1 allotment letter for future use.
