Jharkhand Board Results 2023: JAC Class 12 Arts, Commerce Result Releasing Today

JAC 12th Arts, Commerce Results 2023 Releasing Today: Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will declare the 12th class arts and commerce result on Tuesday, 30 May, on the official website – jac.nic.in.

Candidates who appeared in the Jharkhand Board Class 12 examination this year can download and check the results, scorecards, marksheets, and other details on the aforementioned website.

Approximately eight lakh candidates appeared in the Jharkhand Board Class 10 and 12 examination this year.