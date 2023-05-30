Jharkhand Board Results 2023: JAC Class 12 Arts, Commerce Result Releasing Today

JAC 12th Arts, Commerce Results 2023 Releasing Today: Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will declare the 12th class arts and commerce result on Tuesday, 30 May, on the official website – jac.nic.in.
Candidates who appeared in the Jharkhand Board Class 12 examination this year can download and check the results, scorecards, marksheets, and other details on the aforementioned website.
Approximately eight lakh candidates appeared in the Jharkhand Board Class 10 and 12 examination this year.
The JAC recently declared the Jharkhand Board Class 10 and class 12 (Science stream) result on the aforementioned website. The overall pass percentage was 95.38 percent for matric results, and for class 12 results, it was 81.45 percent.
Last year, the pass percentage of JAC Class 12 arts stream was 97.3 percent and for commerce stream it was 90.33 percent.
To check the Jharkhand Board JAC 12th arts and commerce result, candidates must keep their login details like roll number, date of birth, and other credentials ready.
Jharkhand 12th Arts, Commerce Results 2023: Date and Time
The Jharkhand board JAC 12th arts and commerce results will be released at 3 or 4 pm on Tuesday, according to the board officials.
Where To Check Jharkhand Board JAC 12th Result 2023
The Jharkhand board JAC result 2023 for arts and commerce streams can be downloaded on the following websites:
jac.jharkhand.gov.in
jac.nic.in
jharresults.nic.in
How To Check Jharkhand JAC 12th Class Result 2023?
Go to the official website – jac.nic.in
On the appeared home page, click on the direct link for downloading the Jharkhand Board 12th Result 2023
A login page will open up
Enter the login details
Hit the submit option
Your result will show up on the screen
Check the result carefully
Download, save, and print a hard copy for future reference
