JEE Advanced 2023 Results Date: Check jeeadv.ac.in for Details; How to Download

The JEE Advanced 2023 results date is announced on the website for candidates.
(Photo: iStock)
The Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Guwahati is getting ready to declare the Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Advanced 2023 results soon for candidates. As per the official notice released recently, the JEE Advanced result is scheduled to be declared on 18 June, for everyone. It is important to note that the result link will be activated on the official website as soon as it is announced. One can download their JEE Advanced results 2023 from the website - jeeadv.ac.in.
All candidates who appeared for the entrance exam according to the dates on the schedule should note that the JEE Advanced 2023 results date is announced. You should be alert on 18 June, to download your JEE Advanced result on time and go through the scores carefully. One must also check the personal details printed on the scorecard properly.
Interested candidates can go through the official notification that states the JEE Advanced results date on the website - jeeadv.ac.in. It is important to stay alert and updated with the latest announcements regarding the results.
As per the latest details, the exam-conducting body will release the JEE Advanced 2023 final answer keys along with the results on the official website. Candidates are requested to download the JEE Advanced 2023 results and the answer key.
It is important to note that the JEE Advanced 2023 exam was conducted on 4 June and it was divided into two shifts.
Let's take a look at the easy steps you must follow to download the JEE Advanced 2023 result online, once released:
Go to the official exam website - jeeadv.ac.in.
Tap on the active link that states "JEE Advanced 2023 Result" on the homepage.
Key in your login details in the provided space like your registration number and password to view the result.
The JEE Advanced scorecard will appear on the screen.
Go through your scores properly and click on download.
Save a copy of the form to your device for future use.
