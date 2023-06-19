Telangana TS ICET Results 2023 To Be Released On 20 June At icet.tsche.ac.in

TS ICET 2022: The Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test, TS ICET 2022 result is expected to be released tomorrow, 20 June 2023. Candidates who appeared for the TS ICET 2022 exam can check and download their scorecards from the official website at icet.tsche.ac.in and manabadi.co.in.

The University will also release the list of toppers along with the Telangana ICET results 2023. The TS ICET rank list will be prepared on the basis of normalization process that brings all the candidates across all sessions on a comparative scale.

Candidates can enter their registration number, date of birth, and hall ticket number to download their TS ICET 2023 scorecard. The candidates will have to achieve at least 25%, or 50 points out of a total of 200 points to qualify for the TS ICET 2023 exam. Know how to download the TS ICET 2023 result.