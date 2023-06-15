JEECUP 2023 Application Process Ends Today: Know How To Apply; Important Details

The JEECUP 2023 application process is scheduled to officially close on Thursday, 15 June, for all candidates. The ones who have still not applied for the exam are requested to complete the process by Thursday. It is important to note that the JEECUP application form is available on the official website – jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

All interested candidates should go through the updates available online and then apply for the examination. It is important to stay informed of the details.

Candidates must note that the JEECUP 2023 application process deadline was extended. Earlier, the last date to submit the JEECUP application form online was 10 June, however, it got extended to 15 June, for everyone. You must fill out the application form on the website – jeecup.admissions.nic.in – soon before the window formally closes on Thursday.