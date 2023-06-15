JEECUP 2023 Application Process Ends Today: Know How To Apply; Important Details

The JEECUP 2023 application window will close on Thursday, 15 June.
The JEECUP 2023 application process is scheduled to officially close on Thursday, 15 June, for all candidates. The ones who have still not applied for the exam are requested to complete the process by Thursday. It is important to note that the JEECUP application form is available on the official website – jeecup.admissions.nic.in.
All interested candidates should go through the updates available online and then apply for the examination. It is important to stay informed of the details.
Candidates must note that the JEECUP 2023 application process deadline was extended. Earlier, the last date to submit the JEECUP application form online was 10 June, however, it got extended to 15 June, for everyone. You must fill out the application form on the website – jeecup.admissions.nic.in – soon before the window formally closes on Thursday.
Apart from the JEECUP application forms, the fee details and other important updates are available on the website for candidates. You should go through all the announcements stated online to stay informed and then fill out the form.
As per the official details, candidates applying for the JEECUP 2023 have to submit an application fee. One should submit the application fee and form by the last date which is 15 June.
To know more about the exam, candidates are requested to visit the website – jeecup.admissions.nic.in. The exam-conducting body will announce the exam date online as well.
Let's take a look at the steps you must follow to complete the JEECUP 2023 application process by Thursday, online:
Visit the official website– jeecup.admissions.nic.in.
Find the JEECUP application form link on the home page.
Enter your personal details and create your login credentials.
Now, provide your login credentials to access the application form.
Fill out the JEECUP application form carefully.
Upload scanned copies of the mentioned documents.
Verify the details and go to the application fee step.
Pay the required fee online.
Tap on submit once you are done.
Download a copy of the form to your device.
