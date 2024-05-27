JKBOSE 10th, 12th Result 2024 Likely on 7 June; How To Download Scorecards Here

JKBOSE 10th, 12th Result 2024: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) is getting ready to release the Class 10 and Class 12 final results 2024 soon. The JKBOSE 10th, 12th Result 2024 is expected to be declared on 7 June. You can download your respective results from the official website - jkbose.nic.in as soon as the link is activated. Make sure to go through the latest announcements on the website carefully to know the results date.

The exact date of the JKBOSE 10th, 12th Result 2024 is not known yet. While the official announcement is still awaited, various reports suggest that the Class 10 and Class 12 board results will be announced in June. All the latest updates are available on the website - jkbose.nic.in. Keep a close eye on the website to track the official announcements.