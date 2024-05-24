Tripura Board Result 2024: TBSE 10th and 12th Results Releasing Today at 12 pm

TBSE Tripura Board 10th and 12th Result 2024: The Tripura Board of Secondary Education, TBSE is all set to declare the 10th and 12th class result today on Friday, 24 May 2024 at 12 pm. All those candidates who appeared in the Madhyamik, Uccha Madhyamik examinations this year can download and check their final scores on the official website at tbresults.tripura.gov.in. The direct link to download Tripura TBSE Result 2024 will be activated on the website at 12:30 pm onwards.
TBSE HS 12th class examination was held from 1 to 30 March 2024 while as class 10th Madhyamik exam was conducted from 2 to 23 March 2024. Approximately, 23,700 and 33,00 students participated in the Tripura Board exams for 10th and 12th class respectively. After the results will be out, students can check pass percentage, gender-wise results, topper names, and more.
TBSE Result 2024 Date: When is Tripura Board 10th and 12th Result?
TBSE result for class 10 and 12 will be declared today on 24 May 2024. The results of Madrassa Fazil and Madrassa Alim will also be released today.
TBSE Result 2024 Time
TBSE result for class 10 and 12 will be declared at 12 pm. The direct link will be available at 12:30 pm.
List of Websites to Check TBSE Tripura Board Results 2024
Candidates should check their TBSE Results 2024 on the following websites.
tbresults.tripura.gov.in
tbse.tripura.gov.in
tripurainfo.com
How to Check TBSE Tripura Board Results 2024?
Follow below steps to check TBSE class 10th and 12th results 2024.
Go to an official website.
On the appeared homepage, click on the direct result link for TBSE Results 2024.
A login page will open on the screen.
Enter the required login details.
Hit the submit option.
Your Madhyamik and Uccha Madhyamik results will be displayed.
Check the results carefully.
Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.
