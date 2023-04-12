Jharkhand Class 8th Admit Card 2023 Released: How To Download and Exam Date Here

The JAC 8th admit card 2023 is declared on the official website before the exam day.
The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has officially released the Jharkhand class 8th admit card 2023 for interested candidates. All students who have registered for the exam are requested to download the JAC 8th admit card from the official website soon. The website that you must visit to download your respective hall tickets is jac.jharkhand.gov.in. One should also go through the latest important announcements on the website carefully. It is crucial to follow all the rules stated by the JAC.
As per the rules mentioned on the website, the board has advised school principals to download the Jharkhand Board 8th admit card and then distribute them among the concerned candidates. It is important to note that the Jharkhand class 8th admit card 2023 link is already activated on the website – jac.jharkhand.gov.in. One should know the latest details properly.
One should check the details mentioned on the JAC 8th admit card carefully to see if there are any printing mistakes.
As per the latest details mentioned on the schedule, the Jharkhand class 8th board examination is set to be conducted on 13 April, in two shifts. The first shift will be held from 9:45 pm to 1 pm.
The second shift of the JAC Class 8 exam is scheduled to be conducted from 2 pm to 5:15 pm. The board examination will be held through OMR sheets for all registered candidates.
Here are the simple steps school principals must follow to download the JAC 8th admit card 2023 online:
Go to the official website – jac.jharkhand.gov.in
Click on the active link that states "Class VIII exam 2023||admit card" on the home page
Enter your login credentials in the provided box and tap on submit
The JAC Class 8 admit card will appear on your screen
Go through the details mentioned on the hall ticket carefully
Download the admit cards from the website and distribute them among the students
