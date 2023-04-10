UP Board Results 2023 Date & Time; UPMSP To Declare 10, 12 Result Soon: Details

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is anticipated to declare the UP Board class 10th and 12th results 2023 soon on the official websites, upresults.nic.in and upmsp.edu.in.

Candidates who appeared in the UP Board Results 2023 can download and check the result, scorecards, and topper list, once the direct link is activated and released on the aforementioned websites.

To check the UPMSP Matric and Inter results, candidates have to use their personal login credentials like application number and date of birth.