UP Board Results 2023 Date & Time; UPMSP To Declare 10, 12 Result Soon: Details

UPMSP UP Board 10, 12 Result 2023 Soon. Important Details Here.
(Photo: iStock)
The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is anticipated to declare the UP Board class 10th and 12th results 2023 soon on the official websites, upresults.nic.in and upmsp.edu.in.
Candidates who appeared in the UP Board Results 2023 can download and check the result, scorecards, and topper list, once the direct link is activated and released on the aforementioned websites.
To check the UPMSP Matric and Inter results, candidates have to use their personal login credentials like application number and date of birth.
The exact result date and time of UP Board 10th 12th Exam has not been revealed yet by the concerned officials. However, it is likely that the results will be declared anytime between 15 to 27 April 2023.
According to several media reports, the UPMSP concluded the UP Board result evaluation process for classes 10 and 12 on 1 April 2023. The result is now expected to be out in the upcoming weeks.
This year, approximately 58 lakh students have participated in the UP Board 10, 12 Exams 2023. The concerned officials conducted the class 12 Exam from 16 February to 4 March 2023 while as the class 10th Exams were held from 16 February to 3 March 2023.
