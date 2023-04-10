CBSE 10, 12 Board Results 2023: How To Get CBSE Result From DigiLocker

CBSE 10, 12 Results 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has concluded the CBSE Class 10, 12 board exams and candidates are eagerly waiting for the announcement of results.

This year, the CBSE Board Exams commenced from 14 February onwards. If past trends are considered, it is expected that the CBSE Result 2023 for classes 10 and 12 will be declared by the end of May on the official website, results.cbse.nic.in. However, according to reports, the evaluation of answer sheets is still under process.

As of now, the board officials have not released the exact date and time of the CBSE 10, 12 Results 2023. Check this space regularly to get the latest updates on CBSE Board Results 2023.