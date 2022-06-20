JEECUP Admit Card 2022: UP JEE Polytechnic Admit Cards To Be Out on 20 June

JEECUP Admit Cards will be released on 20 June on jeecup.admissions.nic.in
Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) will release the admit card 2022 for UP Polytechnic Joint Entrance Exam (UPJEE) on 20 June 2022 on their official website, jeecup.admissions.nic.in. The UPJEE is a state-level examination designed for candidates who want to get admitted in different government and private polytechnic colleges for various courses.
The JEECUP examination 2022 will be conducted in the month of June, starting from 27 June and will last till 30 June 2022. The JEECUP 2022 examination will be a computer-based format examination for all the candidates.
The UPJEE admit cards 2022 will be available on the official website of JEECUP (jeecup.admissions.nic.in). The link for downloading JEECUP admit cards 2022 will be activated anytime on 20 June 2022. Therefore the candidates should keep checking the JEECUP website intermittently.
For appearing in the UP Polytechnic Joint Entrance Exam 2022, it is mandatory that the candidates should download their UPJEE admit cards 2022 from the JEECUP website. Without the JEECUP admit cards 2022, the candidates will not be allowed to appear in the UPJEE examination 2022.
Following are the steps that candidates appearing in the UP Polytechnic Joint Entrance Exam (UPJEE) 2022 should follow for downloading the UPJEE admit cards :
Open the official website of JEECUP ((jeecup.admissions.nic.in).
Go to the latest notifications, and look for the link 'JEECUP Admit Card 2022'. The link will be activated soon.
Go to the download link for UPJEE Admit Card 2022.
You will be asked to submit your login details like application number, password, security code, and so on.
Submit all the details carefully without any error.
Hit the submit button.
The JEECUP admit card 2022 for UPJEE examination will be displayed on your screen.
Verify your details to make sure there is no mistake.
Download and save your JEECUP 2022 admit card.
For future references, you should also take a printout of the JEECUP admit card 2022.
