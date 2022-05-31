JEECUP 2022 Postponed: UP Polytechnic New Dates For Exam to be Announced Soon

JEECUP 2022 exam postponed, new date is to be announced soon on the official website.
(Photo: iStock)
The exam date for Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic) Uttar Pradesh or JEECUP 2022 has been postponed. This information has been released after the recent notification.
The date till which the exam has been extended is not yet known. However, the new dates for the UP Polytechnic exam will be notified very soon. Candidates who have registered for the exam can check for updates on the official website - jeecup.admissions.nic.in.
The UP Polytechnic exams were to be conducted from 6 June to 9 June 2022 for some groups. For the rest, the exam was to be held on 10 June 2022. However, as per the changes in the entire Polytechnic exam schedule, JEECUP has been postponed.
The exact reasons for the postponement of JEECUP 2022 exam are not known. The official notification reads, "Online CBT based examinations of JEECUP (Polytechnic)-2022 has been postponed. New date will be announced shortly."
UP Polytechnic Exam 2022 (Old date)- 6 June to 10 June 2022
JEECUP 2022 (New Date)- To be announced later
As per the old schedule of JEECUP 2022, the admit cards for the UP Polytechnic were to be released on 29 May 2022. However, with no update on the official website, the admit card was expected to be released yesterday, on 30 May 2022.
Candidates must know that wot the postponement of the JEECUP 2022, admit Card 2022 release date will also be announced soon. The date of the announcement for the new exam date is not known. Candidates are advised to keep a check here and on the official website for more updates.
