MP Police Constable Examination 2022: Results Out for First Phase Exams
Follow the steps mentioned here to download your results for MP Police Constable Examination 2022.
Professional Examination Board, Madhya Pradesh, has released the results for MP Police Constable Examination 2022. MPPEB has announced the results for the first stage exams of MP Police Constable 2022.
The candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results at the official website: peb.mp.gov.in. Candidates will need to enter their roll number or application number and date of birth for login.
The MP Police Constable Examination 2022 was conducted from 8 January 2022 to 17 February 2022. The candidates who qualify the first phase of the exams will have to appear for the second phase of examinations.
MP Police Constable Results 2022: How to Check
Visit the official website of Professional Examination Board, Madhya Pradesh, at peb.mp.gov.in.
On the homepage, click on the link that reads 'First stage result-Police constable recruitment test'.
You will have to enter credentials for login.
Your results for MP Police Constable Examination 2022 will be displayed on the screen.
You can check your scores and download the result for future use.
This examination and recruitment process is being conducted to fill 6,000 vacancies in MP Police. The answer key for the first phase examination was released in February and the objection window was open till 18 March 2022.
