Industrial Innovation Awards: Thiagarajar Polytechnic College Wins Top Award

An e-bike made from scrap materials, an automated trolley for picking products at shopping malls, an Internet of Things (IoT)-based smart farming device and a VR game, among other innovations, has helped Salem-based Thiagarajar Polytechnic College emerge as the winner in the CII instituted ‘Industrial Innovation Awards 2021'.



The innovations made it the only polytechnic in the country to have won this coveted CII award, the institute said in a statement on Monday, 27 December.