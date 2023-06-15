KCET Results 2023 Declared Today: Download From kea.kar.nic.in; Latest Details

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has officially declared the Karnataka Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (UGCET or KCET) 2023 result on the official website for candidates. The site that you must visit to check and download the KCET results 2023 is kea.kar.nic.in. All concerned students who appeared for the entrance test on the scheduled date are requested to go through their scores carefully. They must check if they have qualified for the exam. The latest details are available online.

You can download the KCET results 2023 from two official websites and they are - kea.kar.nic.in and cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea. It is important to note that the examinations authority had announced the result date and time earlier. Now, all candidates can check their scores properly and see if they have passed the exam. One must also stay updated with the latest announcements.