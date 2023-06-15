KCET Results 2023 Declared Today: Download From kea.kar.nic.in; Latest Details

The KCET 2023 results are released on the official website for candidates.
The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has officially declared the Karnataka Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (UGCET or KCET) 2023 result on the official website for candidates. The site that you must visit to check and download the KCET results 2023 is kea.kar.nic.in. All concerned students who appeared for the entrance test on the scheduled date are requested to go through their scores carefully. They must check if they have qualified for the exam. The latest details are available online.
You can download the KCET results 2023 from two official websites and they are - kea.kar.nic.in and cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea. It is important to note that the examinations authority had announced the result date and time earlier. Now, all candidates can check their scores properly and see if they have passed the exam. One must also stay updated with the latest announcements.
Candidates were patiently waiting for the KCET results to release so they could check their marks. Everyone should go through their scores and personal details printed on the result to see if there are any errors.
As per the latest official details, the KCET 2023 result was announced at 9:30 am. Candidates can download their scorecards after 11 am, from the official website.
Candidates had time till 30 May, to raise objections against the provisional key. The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has reviewed the objections and released the final result for the candidates.
Let's take a look at the steps you must follow to download the KCET 2023 results online:
Visit the website - kea.kar.nic.in and cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea.
Tap on the link that states "KCET Result 2023" on the homepage of either of the sites.
Key in your login credentials in the given space. Verify and click on submit.
Your KCET result will appear on the device.
Go through your scores and personal details on the result.
Download a copy of the KCET result to your device.
Take a printout of the entrance test result for future use.
