JEE Mains Exam 2022: Online Application Forms for Session 2 To Reopen soon

NTA to open JEE Main applications for July session soon, check details.
(Photo: iStock)
National Testing Agency (NTA) will reopen the window for JEE Main exam July session 2 application forms soon, right after the JEE Mains 2022 June session 1 result will be announced. Candidates who have already participated in the JEE Mains 2022 session 1 will be able to apply for the JEE Mains 2022 session 2 exam from the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.
As per the official notification released on the website (nta.ac.in) on 1 July 2022, the application forms for JEE Main exam 2022 (session 2) will be reopened immediately after the NTA result of JEE Main 2022 (session 1) will be declared. The notification regarding the same will be published separately on the official website. For latest updates, candidates are therefore advised to keep visiting the official websites, www.nta.ac.in and jeemain.nta.nic.in.
The exam date for JEE Mains 2022 Session 2 exam will be announced once the application process is complete. The official date of the JEE Mains 2022 Session 2 exam will be released on the official website and students will be notified separately for the same.
Candidates who qualify the JEE Main 2022 session 1 exam that was held on 23 June 2022 will be eligible to apply for the JEE Mains 2022 Session 2 exam. Students should follow the below steps to apply for the JEE Main 2022 session 2 examination.
Go to the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.
On the homepage, go the 'Student' section and select 'Joint Entrance Examination' in the drop down menu. You will find the link 'Register for JEE Main Session 2 (July 2022)'. Click on the link and you will be taken to the registration page. Complete the registration process and you will be given an application number, go back to the homepage.
On the homepage, go to the section Latest @NTA and look for the link 'JEE Main Session 2 (July 2022) Online Applications'.
Click on the link and you will be taken to 'Login' Page.
Submit your application number and password. The JEE Mains 2022 session 2 application form will be displayed on your screen. Fill the details and hit the submit button.
Complete the payment and you are done with your JEE Mains 2022 session 2 application process.
Download and save the application form and also keep a hard copy with you for future reference.
