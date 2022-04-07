ADVERTISEMENT

JEE Main 2022: NTA Opens Correction Window on jeemain.nta.nic.in, Details Here

Know what all changes can the candidates make in their registration form via JEE Main correction window facility.

Shivangani Singh
Published
Education
2 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The correction window is open for JEE Mains April session.</p></div>
NTA completed the registration and application process for JEE Mains 2022 April session and now has opened the correction window for the applicants.

As per the reports, the application window was opened yesterday, 6 April 2022 and it will be available for the applicants from tomorrow, 9 PM on 8 April 2022. During this time, the applicants can edit and correct their registration forms of JEE Mains 2022 if they made any mistakes previously.

The candidates can visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in to check and edit their registration form.

Need of JEE Main Correction Window

The correction window for JEE Main 2022 is provided to the students so that they can correct and edit their registration forms if they made any errors in the initial phase of registration.

Anxieties Soar for Lakhs of Aspirants as JEE Main Dates Clash With Boards

Students must know that it is a one-time opportunity and the last change to rectify their errors for the JEE Main 2022 registration.

JEE Main 2022 Correction Window: What Changes Can You Make?

Though NTA provides a one-time opportunity to make the changes on the registration form but there only few things that can be changed and they are mentioned below.

  • Parents’ Name: Students can change their mother's or father's name.

  • Category/ Sub-Category: Students can edit their category or sub-category details but they will also require to upload a new verified certificate.

  • Correct / Add Courses: Candidates can edit or add more courses they would like to take up in their undergraduate.

  • City/ Medium: Students have the choice to select a new city for exam and changing their mode of examination as well.

  • Qualifying Exam and Year: Candidates can change the year qualifying exam and the passing year of the exam in JEE Main 2022.

  • Date of Birth and Gender: The students who do not have a verified Aadhar, NTA provides the facility to change their date of birth and gender as well.

JEE Main 2022: Correction Fee 

As per the official notification by NTA, “Additional fee (wherever applicable) shall be paid by the candidate concerned either through Credit/Debit Card/Net Banking/UPI and PAYTM.”

But the amount to be charged has not been mentioned.

JEE Main 2022: April Session Registrations to Close Today, Details Here

