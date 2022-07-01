NTA JEE Mains Answer Key 2022 for Session1 To Release Soon: How To Download

The JEE (Joint Entrance Examination) Mains answer key 2022 for session 1 is likely to be released soon by NTA (National Testing Agency) on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. If reports are to be believed and past trends are considered, the JEE Main answer key 2022 Session 1 should be available on the official website in the first week of July.

Candidates should remember that the JEE Mains answer key 2022 (Session1) released will be provisional. Students having any objection to the answers mentioned in the key can raise a challenge. After considering all the objections and challenges, NTA will release the final JEE Mains answer key 2022 (Session 1) on the official website and that will be non-objectionable.

NTA will also release the JEE Mains 2022 exam (Session 1) response sheets and question papers on the official website.