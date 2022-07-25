Home  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Education  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019UPSSSC Lekhpal Admit Card To Be Out Soon on upsssc.gov.in

UPSSSC Lekhpal Admit Card To Be Out Soon on upsssc.gov.in

here are the details of when the UPSSSC Lekhpal Admit Card will be released and when the exam will be conducted.
Saima Andrabi
Education
Published:

UPPSC Lekhpal Admit Card 2022 can be released anytime now.

|

(Photo: Altered by The Quint)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>UPPSC Lekhpal Admit Card 2022 can be released anytime now.</p></div>

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) is all set to conduct the UP Lekhpal Recruitment Exam on 31 July 2022. Earlier, the exam was supposed to be held on 24 July. Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) will soon issue the admit card for the Lekhpal main exam on the official website, upsssc.gov.in.

The eligibility criteria and cut-off for the Uttar Pradesh Lekhpal exam have been released. Candidates who are set to appear for the UP Lekhpal exam can download their admit cards from the official website of the UPSSSC.

The admit cards are expected to be released on 25 July 2022. Candidates need to download and print multiple copies of the UP Lekhpal Admit Card 2022 as it will be checked at the entrance hall.

Also ReadMHT CET 2022 Admit Card Released: Check cetcell.mahacet.org; Know Exam Dates

The exam will be conducted in offline mode but the admit cards for the post of Lekhpal will be released online. The UPSSSC will not send any physical copy of the hall ticket.

UP Lekhpal Recruitment Exam: Details 

  • Organisation - UPSSSC Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission

  • Type of Employment - Govt Jobs

  • Total Vacancies - 26,210 posts

  • Location - Uttar Pradesh

  • Post Name - Rajasva Lekhpal

  • Official Website - http://upsssc.gov.in

  • Applying Mode - Online

  • Exam Date - 31 July 2022

The UPSSSC Lekhpal Recruitment 2022 will be based on new rules. The application process for the Revenue Lekhpal Recruitment 2022 started a long time ago. The applications for the Main Examination of UP Lekhpal Recruitment 2022 started on 7 January 2022 to 28 January 2022.

Also ReadUPSSSC PET 2022: Notification Released on upsssc.gov.in, How To Register

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined
SCROLL FOR NEXT