UPSSSC Lekhpal Admit Card To Be Out Soon on upsssc.gov.in

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) is all set to conduct the UP Lekhpal Recruitment Exam on 31 July 2022. Earlier, the exam was supposed to be held on 24 July. Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) will soon issue the admit card for the Lekhpal main exam on the official website, upsssc.gov.in.

The eligibility criteria and cut-off for the Uttar Pradesh Lekhpal exam have been released. Candidates who are set to appear for the UP Lekhpal exam can download their admit cards from the official website of the UPSSSC.

The admit cards are expected to be released on 25 July 2022. Candidates need to download and print multiple copies of the UP Lekhpal Admit Card 2022 as it will be checked at the entrance hall.