JEE Main Answer Key 2022 Released, Raise Objections Till 04 July 2022

JEE Main answer key 2022 released, raise objections till today 5 pm.
Good news for candidates who have appeared in the JEE Mains 2022 examination. The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the provisional answer key for JEE Main 2022.
Besides, the NTA also released the question paper and response sheets 2022 on the official website. Candidates can go to the official website (jeemain.nta.nic.in) to check and evaluate their answers.
The JEE Mains answer key 2022 is provisional and can be challenged and objected by candidates. After considering all the genuine objections and challenges, NTA will release the final answer key on the official website which will be non-objectionable.
Candidates should remember that the answer key 2022 released on the official website is provisional and can be challenged. Candidates who want to raise an objection against the answer key 2022 will have to pay an amount of Rs 200 per question.
NTA will release the JEE Main final answer key 2022 after the objections and challenges by the students are considered. Students should note that they can raise an objection against the answer key 2022 only till 4 July.
Important information for candidates who want to object or challenge the JEE Main answer key 2022. The candidates can now object the answer key 2022 till 04 July 2022, 11:50 pm.
Earlier the last date of challenging the answer key 2022 was 04 July 2022, 5 pm. Once all the objections of students against the answer key 2022 are addressed by the NTA, the final JEE Main answer key 2022 will be published on the official website.
Candidates should follow the below steps for downloading the JEE Mains 2022 provisional answer key for Session 1.
Go to the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.
On the homepage, search for the link 'Download JEE Mains Session 1 Provisional Answer Keys and Question Paper 2022'.
Click on the link 'Download JEE Mains Session 1 Provisional Answer Keys and Question Paper 2022' and you will be taken to the candidate login page.
Enter your application number and date of birth and hit the 'Login' button.
The provisional answer key 2022 will be displayed on the screen.
Download and save the JEE Mains provisional answer key 2022 for Session 1. You can also take a printout for future reference.
