JEE Main Exam Date 2023 Announced on jeemain.nta.nic.in: Check the Full Schedule

JEE Main Exam Dates 2023 Out on the official website, Full schedule here.
(Photo: iStock)
JEE Main 2023 Exam Dates Announced: NTA (National Testing Agency) released the JEE Main Exam Dates 2023 for Session 1 and Session 2 on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in on Thursday, 15 December 2022.
According to the concerned officials, registration process will soon start on the official website. Besides, the exam city slip and JEE Main Admit Card 2023 dates will also be issued on the aforementioned website. Therefore, candidates must keep checking the official website for all the important and latest details about JEE Main 2023 Exam.
As per the NTA JEE Main Examination Calendar 2023, the exam will be held in two sessions - Session 1 and Session 2. The first session will be conducted in the month of January while as the second session will be conducted in April.
Let us check out the full JEE Main Exam 2023 calendar below.
Following is the full schedule of JEE Main 2023 Exam.
JEE Main Session 1 Exam Dates: 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30, and 31 January 2023.
JEE Main Session 2 Exam Dates: 06, 08, 10, 11, and 12 April 2023.
Besides the JEE Main 2023 Exam dates, NTA has also released the exam dates of ICAR AIEEA, NEET UG 2023, and CUET 2023. According to the schedule, following are the exam dates.
ICAR AIEEA 2023: 26, 27, 28, and 29 April 2023.
NEET (UG) 2023: 7 May 2023.
CUET 2023: 21 to 31 May 2023.
To check out more details, please follow the below mentioned direct link.
[cdnbbsr.s3waas.gov.in/s3f8e59f4b2fe7c5705bf878bbd494ccdf/uploads/2022/12/20221215100.pdf]
Go to the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.
On the appeared homepage, go to the latest news section.
Search the direct link that reads as "Release of the NTA Examination Calendar for Academic Year 2023-24".
Click on the direct link and a file will be displayed on your computer screen.
Check the exam dates of JEE Main 2023 carefully.
Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.