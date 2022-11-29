IIM CAT Answer Key 2022 Likely To Be Released Soon: Steps To Download & Check

IIM CAT Exam 2022 was successfully conducted by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore on 27 November 2022. The examination was held in CBT mode in three sessions. Candidates who appeared in the CAT Exam 2022 are now waiting for the IIM CAT Answer Key 2022 to check their scores. Although, the concerned authorities have not released any official notification yet, it is expected the CAT Answer Key will be issued any time soon by the IIM.

Once released, candidates will be able to download and check the IIM CAT Provisional Answer Key 2022 on the official website, iimcat.ac.in by using their personal login credentials.