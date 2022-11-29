IIM CAT Answer Key 2022 Likely To Be Released Soon: Steps To Download & Check

IIM CAT Answer Key 2022 will be released any time soon on the official website, iimcat.ac.in. Check details here.
IIM CAT Exam 2022 was successfully conducted by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore on 27 November 2022. The examination was held in CBT mode in three sessions. Candidates who appeared in the CAT Exam 2022 are now waiting for the IIM CAT Answer Key 2022 to check their scores. Although, the concerned authorities have not released any official notification yet, it is expected the CAT Answer Key will be issued any time soon by the IIM.
Once released, candidates will be able to download and check the IIM CAT Provisional Answer Key 2022 on the official website, iimcat.ac.in by using their personal login credentials.
According to several media reports, the IIM CAT Answer Key 2022 will be released in the first week of December, however the concerned officials have not confirmed it yet. Check this space regularly to get the latest updates on IIM CAT Exam 2022.
The IIM CAT result 2022 is expected to be announced in the second week of December. Candidates must keep checking the official website regularly to get the latest updates on IIM CAT 2022.
Go to the official website, iimcat.ac.in.
On the homepage, visit the latest notifications section.
Search the direct link for downloading the IIM CAT Answer Key 2022.
Click on the link that reads as "Download IIM CAT Preliminary Answer Key 2022."
A login page will be displayed on your screen.
Enter the login details carefully and hit the submit option.
The answer key will show up on the screen.
Calculate your scores and raise objections if you have any.
Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.
