JEE Main 2023 Latest Update: Exam and Registration Date To Be Out Soon - Details

JEE Main 2023 Latest Update: All the interested and eligible candidates who want to apply for the JEE Main Exam 2023 must remember that it is likely that the NTA (National Testing Agency) will release an official notification soon regarding the registration and exam dates.

Once the concerned officials will issue an official notification, candidates can check the same from official websites including nta.ac.in and jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Prior to the JEE Main 2023 registration process, NTA will release an information bulletin on the aforementioned website and that will include all the required information regarding the exam including JEE Main 2023 Syllabus, registration fee, JEE Main 2023 Eligibility, and much more.