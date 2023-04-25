JEE Main 2023 Final Answer Key Declared: Know How to Download; Check the Details

The JEE Main 2023 final answer key is released on the official website for candidates.
The National Testing Agency, NTA has officially released the JEE Main 2023 final answer key on Monday, 24 April, for all interested candidates. It is important to note that since the JEE final key is declared already, candidates can expect the JEE Main 2023 result to be announced soon. The final answer key is available on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in for students to check and download. One should go through the JEE Main final answer key soon on the site.
Earlier, the JEE Main provisional answer key was released and candidates were allowed to raise objections against it. Now, the JEE Main 2023 final answer key is declared based on the challenges submitted by students. To know more about the answer key and other updates, one should visit the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in and stay properly informed.
The National Testing Agency, NTA is expected to announce the JEE Main 2023 result soon for interested candidates patiently waiting to check their scores. Once the results are declared by the agency, the candidates will be notified about it via the website.
As per the latest official details available as of now, candidates were allowed to raise objections against the JEE Main 2023 provisional answer key from 19 April to 21 April.
Now, candidates are waiting for the JEE Main result to release so they can check whether they have qualified for the entrance exam.
Here is the step-by-step process you should follow to download the JEE Main 2023 final answer key online:
Visit the website - jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Tap on the link for JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Final Answer Key mentioned on the homepage.
A PDF file will open on your screen when you click on the answer key link.
You can go through the answer key and calculate your probable marks.
Download the JEE Main answer key PDF from the official website.
Save a copy of the answer key to your device and take a look at it whenever you want.
