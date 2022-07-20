JEE Main 2022 Admit Card Session 2 Today: Check jeemain.nta.nic.in; Details Here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to formally declare the JEE Main 2022 Admit Card Session 2 today, on Wednesday, 20 July 2022 for the candidates who have registered for the exam. It is important to note that before releasing the admit cards, the NTA will announce the JEE Main 2022 Session 2 exam city intimation slips. The latest reports suggest that the admit cards will be out today on the website - jeemain.nta.nic.in.

