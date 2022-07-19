Latest Update: CBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2022 Will Be Out on Time Without Delay

According to the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, there will be no delay in the CBSE 10, 12 results 2022 and it will be announced on time. Mr Pradhan on Sunday, 17 July 2022 clarified that the CBSE class 10th and 12th result will be declared on time without any delay.

As per ANI, the statement of Mr Pradhan is "There is no delay in the CBSE result. CBSE exams were going on till June 15. After that, checking takes 45 days. I spoke with CBSE (officials) yesterday only and the results will come on time."

If speculations are to be believed, the CBSE X, XII term-2 result 2022 will be announced by the concerned authorities in the last week of July. Once declared, the result will be available on the official website, cbse.gov.in. Till then candidates should keep visiting the website regularly for latest updates.