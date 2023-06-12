JEE Advanced 2023 Provisional Answer Key Out; Download From jeeadv.ac.in Today

The JEE Advanced 2023 provisional answer key is released on the website for candidates.
The Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati, has formally released the JEE Advanced 2023 answer key on Sunday, 11 June 2023, for all interested candidates. Candidates who appeared for the Joint Entrance Examination Advanced on the scheduled dates can check the provisional answer key on the official website - jeeadv.ac.in. One should go through the JEE Advanced 2023 provisional answer key carefully and calculate their scores. It is important for concerned candidates to know the latest official details available online.
The JEE Advanced 2023 answer key is declared recently for all those candidates who were patiently waiting to download it. Candidates can raise objections against the JEE Advanced 2023 provisional answer online. To know the important dates and other updates, you have to check the website - jeeadv.ac.in. You must download the provisional key on time and check the details.
All concerned candidates should note that the exam-conducting body will declare the JEE Advanced final answer key and result after reviewing the objections raised against the provisional key. You must submit your objections, if there are any, on time for IIT Guwahati to consider them.
As per the latest official details, the JEE Advanced 2023 exam took place on 4 June, for all registered candidates. The examination was held in two shifts for candidates.
The last date to raise objections against the JEE Advanced 2023 provisional answer key is Monday, 12 June. You have to submit your objections by today for the exam-conducting body to consider them.
Here are the steps you must follow to download the JEE Advanced 2023 provisional answer key online:
Go to the official website - jeeadv.ac.in.
Tap on the provisional answer key active link on the homepage.
Key in your login details and click on submit.
The JEE Advanced provisional key page will open on the screen.
Download it from the site and go through the details carefully.
