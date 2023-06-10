NEET UG Result 2023 Soon at neet.nta.nic.in: Latest Update on NTA NEET Results

The NEET UG 2023 exam was conducted on 7 May 2023, in all the states of the country except Manipur due to some violence and clashes.

Later, NEET UG exam was held separately in Manipur on 6 June. The provisional answer key was out on 4 June, and the last date to raise objections against it was 6 June 2023. NTA is anticipated to release the NEET UG Final Answer Key 2023 shortly.

According to the information brochure released by the National Testing Agency, the Result of NEET (UG) 2023 may be utilised by other Entities of Central and State Governments, in accordance with their respective eligibility criteria, other norms, and applicable regulations.

The result data may also be utilised for BSc (H) Nursing courses as per rules, regulations, eligibility, and guidelines. The NEET (UG) 2023 data will also be used for admissions to BVSc & AH courses under the 15 percent quota of VCI in recognised Veterinary Colleges.

However, the Council has to approach the MCC of DGHS, MoHFW in order to obtain the said data of results.