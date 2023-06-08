CUET UG 2023 Admit Card Declared: Check cuet.samarth.ac.in; Download Steps Here

The CUET UG 2023 admit card is released for registered candidates to download.
(Photo: iStock)
The National Testing Agency, NTA, has formally declared the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate, CUET UG 2023 admit card for interested candidates who registered for the upcoming exams. Everyone should note that the CUET UG admit card is available on the official website - cuet.samarth.ac.in. One can go to the site and check the latest details about the entrance examination. Concerned candidates should know the latest updates from the exam-conducting body before the CUET UG exams begin as per schedule.
It is important to note that the CUET UG 2023 admit card is declared recently by the exam-conducting body. Nobody will be allowed to sit for the exam without their respective CUET UG admit card. It is important to follow all the rules stated by the exam-conducting body while appearing for the entrance exam on the scheduled dates.
Many candidates are waiting to appear for the CUET UG exam this year. It is important to note that the admit cards are declared for only those students who registered for the exam by the last date.
As per the official details mentioned on the schedule, the CUET UG 2023 is set to take place on 9 June, 10 June, and 11 June, for all candidates. One should take a look at the schedule to know more about the exam dates and timings.
Candidates preparing to appear for the entrance exam were patiently waiting for the admit cards to release.
Let's take a look at the steps all candidates should follow to download the CUET UG 2023 admit card online:
Go to the official site - cuet.samarth.ac.in.
Click on the active link that states "Download CUET PG admit card" on the homepage.
A new page will open where you have to enter your login credentials.
Provide the required details carefully.
The CUET PG admit card will display on your device.
Tap on the download option and save a hard copy for your exam.
(Written with inputs from India Today.)
