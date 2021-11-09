CBSE Term-1 Exams: How To Fill OMR Sheets? When Will My Answer Be Finalised?
CBSE will be using OMR sheets as an answering medium for the first time. What should you know?
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released a notice on Saturday, 6 November, notifying all the CBSE-affiliated schools to demystify the OMR (Optical Mark Recognition) sheets.
The guidelines were released for all students appearing in the Term-1 examinations of Classes 10 and 12 that are scheduled to begin from 30 November and 1 December respectively.
The CBSE will be using OMR sheets as an answering medium for the first time.
"There is a need that all the students appearing in the Term-1 examinations and the schools sponsoring these students should have complete knowledge about the OMR," the board said in the notice.
The Term-1 examination will be conducted in multiple choice format for a duration of 90 minutes.
How to fill an OMR sheet? How will it be evaluated? The Quint answers all your questions here.
What is the information revealed about the OMR?
Details of candidates will be pre-filled in the OMR
Candidates will have to write Question Paper Code in the upper right corner. Code will be provided on the question paper
Candidates have to write in their own handwriting: "I confirm that all particulars given above are correct." They will have to 'sign in the running hand on the OMR'
Is there a particular pen I should use?
Only black/blue pen can be used to fill the desired option
Use of pencil is "strictly prohibited"
What are the features of the CBSE OMR?
Irrespective of total questions, space for 60 questions will be provided in the OMR. Candidates will use circles according to the number of questions in the question paper.
Answers after the maximum questions given in the question paper will not be evaluated
For responses, four circles will be given in front of each question: (a), (b), (c), (d). Candidates will have to darken the circle of their answer with a pen
After four circles, a box will be given. Candidates will have to write their answer in the box
After the box, there will again be a circle with the question number in it. In case candidates have not attempted that question, they will have to darken that particular circle
The purpose of the box is to give another chance to the candidates if they wish to change their answers
The response in the box will be treated as final
When will my answer be finalised?
If the box is empty and the answer is marked in the circle, it will be considered as not attempted
If the circle is left empty and the answer is written in the box, it will be considered attempted
In case all three, the four circles, the box and the circle at the end are left empty, it will be considered as not attempted
What are the instructions given to the schools?
Schools will download OMRs beforehand, as per the schedule given in guidelines that will soon be released by the CBSE
Centre superintendent will keep the OMR locked safely.
"It will be used only on the day of examination after affixing fascimile stamp of the Centre Superintendent," the board further added.
Will there be a practice session?
As per the CBSE notice, schools are requested to hold practice sessions for the students. Teachers are advised to get acquainted with the OMR before the practice sessions.
What will be the evaluation process?
Answer sheets will be evaluated on the same day, as per The Times of India. They will be checked at the centre before being sent to regional offices.
