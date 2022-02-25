CBSE Term 2 Practical/Internal Exams 2022 Date Sheet Released: Details Here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released the date sheet for Term 2 practical exams on Thursday, 24 February 2022. According to reports, Term 2 dates for both 10th and 12th have been released.

According to the official notification on the official website, exams for Classes 10 and 12 will begin on 2 March 2022. With the Term 2 internal exams date sheet, the board has also released the exam guidelines and instructions to be followed on the day of exams.