JEE Advanced 2022: Exam Schedule and Registration Date Announced

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has decided to conduct the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2022 on 3 July 2022.
The dates of JEE Advanced 2022, which is the passport to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) have been published.
Details about the application process, eligibility criteria, and exam schedule can be accessed on the official website for JEE Advanced 2022: jeeadv.ac.in.
This is the third year when the JEE Advanced is not being held outside India. However, candidates can travel to India to appear for the competitive exam.
The timings of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2022 is clearly stated on the official website jeeadv.ac.in. Candidates appearing for the exam can take a look at it.
The shift timings of Paper 2 are 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. The JEE Advanced 2022 exam will take place on 3 July 2022.
Students appearing for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2022 have to follow the official website jeeadv.ac.in for updates.
Candidates need to be among the top 2.5 lakh in BE/BTech paper of JEE (Main) 2022 to be able to qualify for the JEE Advanced 2022.
JEE Advanced 2022 application process will be conducted from 8 June 2022 to 5 pm on 14 June 2022. The last date for fees submission is 15 June.
Candidates will receive their admit cards on 27 June 2022. All the details are mentioned on the website jeeadv.ac.in.
