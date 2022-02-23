Twitter Explodes With Students Requesting Board Cancellation Prior to SC Hearing

SC to hear on Wednesday plea against physical exams for Class 10, 12 CBSE & other boards.
The Supreme Court will on 23 February, Wednesday, hear a plea against offline Class 10 and 12 examinations of all boards, incuding CBSE, ICSE, NIOS, and state Boards.
On Tuesday evening, Twitter blew up with tweets and memes by students against conducting offline exams.
The petition was brought up on Tuesday before a bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar for urgent listing.
The bench directed that an advanced copy of the petition be served on the CBSE and other concerned respondents in the case.
The petition, filed by child rights activist Anubha Shrivastava Sahai, asked for directions to the boards conducting Class 10 and 12 board exams to pass a notification regarding an alternate mode of examination instead of offline examinations.
By Tuesday evening, the hashtag #ModiJiHelpBoardStudents2022 was among top trends on Twitter.
A few parents also took to Twitter and asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to cancel board examinations. Many asked for internal examinations instead of offline examinations.
