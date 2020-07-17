JAC Class 12 Board Exam 2020 Result Released: Direct Link Here
Jharkhand Academic Council class 12 exam results out on the official website - jac.jharkhand.gov.in
Jharkhand Academic Council Board has released the result of class 12 board exams on the official website. Students of class 12 can now visit the official website and check the result of Jharkhand Academic Council- jacresults.com or jac.jharkhand.gov.in.
The direct link and the steps to download Jharkhand class 10 board result are given down below.
How to Download JAC Class 12 Board Result 2020?
- First of all, visit the official website of the department - jac.jharkhand.gov.in.
- Click on the link for class 12 results on the home page.
- After this, a new page will open, where you need to enter the required details and submit.
- Your result will be in front of you as you click on submit.
- Check and download the resukt for future reference.
JKBOSE Class 12 2019 Result Analysis
Last year, the overall passing percentage of Jharkhand Academic Council class 12 or Intermediate Arts stream examination was 79.97%. While the passing percentage of arts in 2018 was 72.62%. At the same time, the overall passing percentage of science stream was 57% and in commerce stream it was 70.44%.
