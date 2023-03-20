ISRO Young Scientist 2023 Registration Today: ISRO YUVIKA Dates and Details Here

ISRO Young Scientist 2023 registration dates are mentioned here for the readers.
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is set to begin the ISRO Young Scientist Programme 2023 registration on Monday, 20 March. Students who are willing to register for the ISRO Young Scientist Programme 2023 can complete the necessary steps online. It is important to note that the ISRO Young Scientist Programme 2023 registration is taking place on the official website – isro.gov.in/YUVIKA. All candidates should stay alert and know the latest announcements regarding the online registration process.
The ISRO Young Scientist Programme 2023 registration or ISRO YUVIKA 2023 registration is scheduled to start on Monday for all interested students. One must know the important registration dates, eligibility criteria, and other important details regarding the ISRO YUVIKA before applying for the same. All the essential updates are mentioned on the website – isro.gov.in/YUVIKA – for the concerned candidates who are eager to apply.
According to the official details available online, the ISRO YUVIKA 2023 registration is scheduled to begin on 20 March and go on till 30 April for all interested candidates.
One must complete the important registration steps within the deadline otherwise their applications will not be considered by the Indian Space Research Organisation. It is important to note that the application process is taking place on the official website – isro.gov.in/YUVIKA – only.
To know more about the eligibility criteria, one should go through the official notification.
Let's take a look at the steps that students must follow to complete the ISRO YUVIKA 2023 registration online:
Visit the official website – isro.gov.in
Find the link that states "Click here for registration in YUVIKA – 2023" on the home page
Scroll down and click on the YUVIKA registration link
Now, you have to log in to your account and open the application form
Fill out the ISRO YUVIKA registration form carefully, upload scanned copies of the documents, and tap on submit
Download the ISRO YUVIKA form from the website and save a copy of the same on your device
