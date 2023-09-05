NEET UG Counselling Round 3 Registration Ends; Seat Allotment Result Soon

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Education Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019NEET UG Counselling Round 3 Registration Ends; Seat Allotment Result Soon

NEET UG Counselling round 3 registration has ended while the seat allotment process will be done on 6, 7 September
Shivangani Singh
Education
Published:

|

(Photo: iStock)

The Medical Counselling Committee, MCC closed the registration window for round 3 of the National Eligibility Entrance Test, NEET UG counselling yesterday 4 September 2023. The candidates could pay the fees till 8 PM, yesterday. Though the last date to fill choices for the NEET UG counselling 2023, round three is today, 5 September 2023.

Interested candidates who are eligible for round 3 of admission to All India Quota (AIQ) quota seats in MBBS, and BDS programmes offered by medical, and dental colleges could apply on the official website at mcc.nic.in.

The official notification on the website read, "It is to bring to your kind notice that 02 seats of CW Quota in Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi were earlier vacated in due compliance of court directions as passed by the Hon'ble Delhi High Court in W.P(C) No. 10200/2023 & CM APPL. 39511/2023 in the matter of “Kumar Saurabh & Anr. vs Union of India& Ors."

The seat allotment process will begin between September 6 and 7 and MCC will declare the NEET UG counselling 2023 round 3 seat allotment result on 8 September 2023. MCC has also added 2 new seats of CW Quota in Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi.

How to Check NEET UG Round 3 Seat Allotment Result?

  • Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in

  • On the homepage, select PG Medical/UG Medical.

  • Under Current Events tab, check for Round 3 Result 2023.

  • The NEET UG Round 3 seat allotment result will be displayed in a PDF form with all the ranks.

  • You can enter your roll number to check and download the result for the NEET Round 3 Counselling 2023.

