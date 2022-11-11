IGNOU TEE December Exam Form 2022 Deadline Extended: Know Last Date, Apply Soon

IGNOU TEE December Exam Form 2022 submission's last date has officially been extended.
(Photo: The Quint)
The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has officially extended the last date to register for the IGNOU TEE December Exam form 2022 once again for all candidates. According to the official notification available online, the university has extended the last date without a late fee till 15 November. Interested candidates who have still not applied for the IGNOU TEE December Exam 2022 can do so by the extended last date. They have to apply on the official website – ignou.ac.in.
Before applying for the IGNOU TEE December Exam form 2022, candidates can go through the recent notification stating the extension of the deadline on the website ignou.ac.in. It is important to note that the Indira Gandhi National Open University states every detail on the aforementioned website so that it is easier for interested candidates to access it.
Now, students have more time to apply for the IGNOU TEE December Exam. However, they must note down the last date and complete the process soon to be considered for the exam.
According to the details available on the website, the last date for online submission of the IGNOU TEE December Exam form 2022 is 15 November at 12 am. Candidates must remember the extended last date and time.
The last date to submit the examination form online with a late fee is 25 November up to 12 am. Candidates have to pay a late fee of Rs 1,100 plus Rs 200 per course to submit the late form.
For all the latest updates and details, one must keep checking the official website, ignou.ac.in.
Here are the simple steps candidates should follow to submit the IGNOU TEE December Exam Form 2022 online:
Visit the official website of the university – ignou.ac.in.
Click on the link that states "Online Submission of Examination Form for December 2022 extended up to 15-Nov-2022 12.00 am without late fee" on the homepage.
Click on the option that says 'New Registration'.
Register yourself and fill out the application form properly.
Upload scanned copies of the documents and pay the mentioned application fees.
Tap on submit to complete the process.
Download the form from the site.
