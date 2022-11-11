IGNOU TEE December Exam Form 2022 Deadline Extended: Know Last Date, Apply Soon

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has officially extended the last date to register for the IGNOU TEE December Exam form 2022 once again for all candidates. According to the official notification available online, the university has extended the last date without a late fee till 15 November. Interested candidates who have still not applied for the IGNOU TEE December Exam 2022 can do so by the extended last date. They have to apply on the official website – ignou.ac.in.

Before applying for the IGNOU TEE December Exam form 2022, candidates can go through the recent notification stating the extension of the deadline on the website ignou.ac.in. It is important to note that the Indira Gandhi National Open University states every detail on the aforementioned website so that it is easier for interested candidates to access it.