IGNOU June TEE Result 2022 Declared: Direct Link To Check Result & Scorecard

IGNOU (Indira Gandhi National Open University) has officially announced the IGNOU Result 2022 for June Term End Examination (TEE) on the official website, ignou.ac.in. All the candidates who appeared in the IGNOU June TEE Exam 2022 can download and check the result & scorecard from the official website by following some easy steps mentioned later in the post.

Earlier, IGNOU declared the June TEE Exam Result 2022 for some courses who had been evaluated. Now the university has announced the result for the remaining courses.