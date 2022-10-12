IGNOU June TEE Result 2022 Declared: Direct Link To Check Result & Scorecard

IGNOU TEE June 2022 Result is released on the official website, ignou.ac.in. Here are the steps to check the result and download scorecard.
(Photo: The Quint)
IGNOU (Indira Gandhi National Open University) has officially announced the IGNOU Result 2022 for June Term End Examination (TEE) on the official website, ignou.ac.in. All the candidates who appeared in the IGNOU June TEE Exam 2022 can download and check the result & scorecard from the official website by following some easy steps mentioned later in the post.
Earlier, IGNOU declared the June TEE Exam Result 2022 for some courses who had been evaluated. Now the university has announced the result for the remaining courses.
Candidates who want to download and check their IGNOU TEE June result and scorecard must follow the below-mentioned steps:
Go to the official website of IGNOU, ignou.ac.in.
On the homepage, search the direct result link for "June Term End Examination Result 2022".
Click on the direct link and you will be taken to a candidate login page.
Enter the personal login credentials including enrollment number.
Hit the submit option.
Your IGNOU June TEE Result 2022 will be displayed on the computer screen.
Check the result carefully against your roll number.
Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.
IGNOU conducted the June TEE Exam 2022 from 22 July to 5 September 2022 across 831 examination centers. The exam was held in two shifts - morning (10 am to 1 pm) and evening (2 pm to 5 pm). Candidates must note down that the last date of re-registrations for July session 2022 has been extended till 20 October 2022. Check this space regularly for the latest updates.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)