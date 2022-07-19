ADVERTISEMENT

RRB NTPC CBT 2 Result 2022 Declared for 2, 5 Levels: Check Website, Details Here

RRB NTPC CBT 2 Result 2022 for 2 and 5 levels. Download mark sheets from rrbcdg.gov.in or from the RRB zone website.

Raajwrita Dutta
Published
Jobs
2 min read
RRB NTPC CBT 2 Result 2022 Declared for 2, 5 Levels: Check Website, Details Here
i

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) officially announced the RRB NTPC CBT 2 Result 2022 for second and fifth level on Monday, 18 July 2022 on the website. The candidates who had appeared for both levels can check the results on the official website rrbcdg.gov.in. The RRB NTPC CBT 2 Result 2022 for pay level 2 and 5 are also available on the official websites of RRB Bilaspur, Secunderabad, Bhubneshwar, Bhopal, Ajmer, Muzaffarpur, Patna, Mumbai, Jammu, Bangalore, Ranchi, Chandigarh, Chennai, Kolkata, and Ahmedabad.

All the registered candidates who had appeared for the RRB NTPC CBT 2 exam can download the RRB NTPC CBT 2 Result 2022 for pay level 2 and 5 now, as the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has already declared them on the website. Candidates can find the latest details from the RRB on rrbcdg.gov.in.

Also Read

IBPS RRB Recruitment 2022: 8106 Vacant Posts, Apply Till 27 June

IBPS RRB Recruitment 2022: 8106 Vacant Posts, Apply Till 27 June
ADVERTISEMENT
Candidates should note that they do not have to enter any login credentials on the website to view and download the RRB NTPC CBT 2 Result 2022 online.

RRB NTPC CBT 2 Level 2 and 5 Results 2022: Important Details

The candidates who have their names in the RRB NTPC CBT 2 Result 2022 for pay level 2 and 5 should note that they have qualified for the written examination.

Now, the candidates have to appear for the Computer Based Typing Skill Test (CBTST). All the details are available on the website - rrbcdg.gov.in so the interested candidates can take a look at it.

First, they should check the RRB NTPC CBT 2 Result 2022 for pay level 2 and 5 that has been officially released by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) to see if they are shortlisted.

Also Read

East Railway Recruitment 2020: Apply for 663 COVID-19 Centre Jobs

East Railway Recruitment 2020: Apply for 663 COVID-19 Centre Jobs

Then they can go through the rules that the shortlisted candidates should follow to appear for the next exam, which is the CBTST.

RRB NTPC CBT 2 Result 2022: How to Download Pay Level 2 and 5 Scorecards

Let's take a look at the steps to check the RRB NTPC CBT 2 Result 2022 for levels 2 and 5:

  • Visit the official website - rrbcdg.gov.in or the official website of the RRB zone.

  • Click on the RRB NTPC CBT 2 Result for 2 and 5 levels link on the homepage.

  • Download RRB NTPC CBT Level 2 Result and RRB NTPC CBT Level 5 Result from the website.

  • Check the roll numbers of the shortlisted candidates carefully.

  • Take a printout of the result if necessary for further reference.

Also Read

Army Public School Recruitment 2022: Important Dates, Vacancy Details, and More

Army Public School Recruitment 2022: Important Dates, Vacancy Details, and More

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×