RRB NTPC CBT 2 Result 2022 Declared for 2, 5 Levels: Check Website, Details Here
RRB NTPC CBT 2 Result 2022 for 2 and 5 levels. Download mark sheets from rrbcdg.gov.in or from the RRB zone website.
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) officially announced the RRB NTPC CBT 2 Result 2022 for second and fifth level on Monday, 18 July 2022 on the website. The candidates who had appeared for both levels can check the results on the official website rrbcdg.gov.in. The RRB NTPC CBT 2 Result 2022 for pay level 2 and 5 are also available on the official websites of RRB Bilaspur, Secunderabad, Bhubneshwar, Bhopal, Ajmer, Muzaffarpur, Patna, Mumbai, Jammu, Bangalore, Ranchi, Chandigarh, Chennai, Kolkata, and Ahmedabad.
All the registered candidates who had appeared for the RRB NTPC CBT 2 exam can download the RRB NTPC CBT 2 Result 2022 for pay level 2 and 5 now, as the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has already declared them on the website. Candidates can find the latest details from the RRB on rrbcdg.gov.in.
Candidates should note that they do not have to enter any login credentials on the website to view and download the RRB NTPC CBT 2 Result 2022 online.
RRB NTPC CBT 2 Level 2 and 5 Results 2022: Important Details
The candidates who have their names in the RRB NTPC CBT 2 Result 2022 for pay level 2 and 5 should note that they have qualified for the written examination.
Now, the candidates have to appear for the Computer Based Typing Skill Test (CBTST). All the details are available on the website - rrbcdg.gov.in so the interested candidates can take a look at it.
First, they should check the RRB NTPC CBT 2 Result 2022 for pay level 2 and 5 that has been officially released by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) to see if they are shortlisted.
Then they can go through the rules that the shortlisted candidates should follow to appear for the next exam, which is the CBTST.
RRB NTPC CBT 2 Result 2022: How to Download Pay Level 2 and 5 Scorecards
Let's take a look at the steps to check the RRB NTPC CBT 2 Result 2022 for levels 2 and 5:
Visit the official website - rrbcdg.gov.in or the official website of the RRB zone.
Click on the RRB NTPC CBT 2 Result for 2 and 5 levels link on the homepage.
Download RRB NTPC CBT Level 2 Result and RRB NTPC CBT Level 5 Result from the website.
Check the roll numbers of the shortlisted candidates carefully.
Take a printout of the result if necessary for further reference.
