ICSI CSEET Admit Card July 2022 Released: Check Official Website, Direct Link

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has officially released the admit card for the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test, CSEET July Session on the website.

Candidates who have registered for the exam and are eligible can download the ICSI CSEET Admit Card July 2022 from the official website - icsi.edu. They will also find the latest details and updates on the ICSI CSEET 2022 exam for July Session on the mentioned website so they should take a look at it.

Candidates can check the ICSI CSEET Admit Card July 2022 and download it from the website - icsi.edu by entering the correct login details such as the CSEET Registration Number (i.e. Unique Id) and Date of Birth. It is to be noted that the hall tickets are available online only so the candidates should check the website.