ICSI CSEET Admit Card July 2022 Released: Check Official Website, Direct Link

ICSI CSEET Admit Card 2022 for July Session is officially released on the website.
(Photo: iStock)
The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has officially released the admit card for the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test, CSEET July Session on the website.
Candidates who have registered for the exam and are eligible can download the ICSI CSEET Admit Card July 2022 from the official website - icsi.edu. They will also find the latest details and updates on the ICSI CSEET 2022 exam for July Session on the mentioned website so they should take a look at it.
Candidates can check the ICSI CSEET Admit Card July 2022 and download it from the website - icsi.edu by entering the correct login details such as the CSEET Registration Number (i.e. Unique Id) and Date of Birth. It is to be noted that the hall tickets are available online only so the candidates should check the website.
They will find all the latest information regarding the ICSI CSEET Admit Card 2022 on the website. The admit cards are important documents that all the candidates should carry on the date of the examination.
As per the latest official information from the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI), the CSEET 2022 exam is scheduled to be conducted on 9 July 2022.
As of now, the ICSI CSEET Admit Card July 2022 has been released officially so the candidates should download it as soon as possible.
Here are a few steps that everyone should follow to download the ICSI CSEET Admit Card 2022 online from the website:
Go to the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) official website - icsi.edu.
Tap on the "CSEET CS Executive Entrance Test" section available on the homepage.
Click on the Download Admit card for CSEET July 2022 option.
A new PDF will display on your device.
Tap on the link provided in the PDF.
Enter the log in credentials correctly such as CSEET Registration Number (i.e. Unique Id) and Date of Birth.
Click on Submit after confirming all the details.
The ICSI CSEET Admit Card will appear on your screen.
Download the hall ticket from the website and take a printout of the same.
ICSI CSEET Admit Card 2022 July Session Direct Link
The direct link to download the ICSI CSEET Admit Card 2022 for July Session is provided below:
